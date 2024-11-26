Vietnam Veteran Dies In Fire At Middle Island Home

Emergency crews in Middle Island were called shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, when flames broke out at the Lake Pointe apartment complex on Middle Country Road.

Inside, firefighters located 79-year-old Arthur Ziomek. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Police confirmed that Ziomek had died.

A preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire was non-criminal in nature, police said.

Ziomek was born in Brooklyn and served in the Army for three years during the Vietnam War, according to his obituary. He worked as an accountant at the Picatinny Arsenal research and manufacturing facility in Jefferson, New Jersey.

He is survived by his sister Darlene and several cousins.

Funeral services for Ziomek are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Rocky Point Funeral Home in Rocky Point.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the fire to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-852-6024.

