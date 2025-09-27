Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Teens Struck, HospitalIzed In North Bellport Hit-And-Run: Police

Two teenagers were injured after a hit-and-run driver struck them while they crossed an intersection in North Bellport, Suffolk County police announced on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Suffolk County Police 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened on Station Road at Patchogue Avenue when the pair was walking eastbound across the street at 9:38 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, according to police.

A white SUV traveling southbound hit both teens and fled south toward Montauk Highway.

One teen was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. The other was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Suffolk County for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Detectives with the Major Case Unit are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

