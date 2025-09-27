Teens Struck, HospitalIzed In North Bellport Hit-And-Run: Police

The crash happened on Station Road at Patchogue Avenue when the pair was walking eastbound across the street at 9:38 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, according to police.

A white SUV traveling southbound hit both teens and fled south toward Montauk Highway.

One teen was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. The other was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Suffolk County for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Detectives with the Major Case Unit are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

