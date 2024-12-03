Stretch Of Long Island Expressway In Islip, Brookhaven To Undergo Lane Closures

Multiple lanes of eastbound Long Island Expressway will undergo overnight closures in the town of Islip and Brookhaven beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Crews will close the right lane between exit 59 and exit 60 to facilitate the removal and installation of a new overhead sign.

During that time, the right and center lanes will be closed at exit 64 and the ramp from the South Service Road will be closed near Ocean Avenue.

All lanes should reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

You can check the latest travel conditions by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

