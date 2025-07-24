Scooter Slams Into Two Cars, Leaves 20-Year-Old Seriously Injured In North Bellport: Suffolk PD

The scooter operator was heading north on Macdonald Avenue when he struck a 2015 Kia Optima at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue around 3:14 p.m., police said. After the initial collision, the scooter slammed into a 2015 Hyundai Accent traveling eastbound on Atlantic Avenue, detectives detailed.

The man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The driver of the Kia, Cheryl Butler, 63, of East Patchogue, was not hurt. Neither the Hyundai’s driver, Ever Parada Acevedo, 40, of Central Islip, nor their passenger were injured.

All involved vehicles and the electric scooter were impounded for safety checks, officials added.

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 631-854-8552.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.