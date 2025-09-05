The incident happened around noon Friday, Sept. 5, at the Apple store inside Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, a Suffolk County Police spokesperson told Daily Voice.

A man cut security wires and took two iPhones, police said. When an employee confronted him, the suspect displayed a small hammer and threatened the worker before running out of the mall.

No employees or customers were injured.

A suspect description was not immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

