Ryan McCaffery, 37, of Ridge, was indicted for promoting a sexual performance by a child and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, June 4.

A New York State Police investigation found that McCaffery – a former Riverhead High School teacher and coach – posed as a teenage boy in order to chat with numerous underage girls on Snapchat, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

He sent images of his exposed genitals and requested nude images from the minors, and also attempted to view and purchase additional abusive images, prosecutors said. On another occasion, McCaffery shared child sex abuse material on the messaging app, Kik, according to investigators.

The investigation also revealed that McCaffery, using the Snapchat name “c_chambers77,” had “quick added” hundreds of random accounts in order to communicate with underage girls, prosecutors said.

Members of the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at McCaffery’s residence in January after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They recovered several electronic devices containing incriminating evidence, prosecutors said.

McCaffery was already facing numerous charges out of Bergen County, New Jersey, for allegedly engaging in sexual conversations with minors under the age of 13 in 2023, as Daily Voice reported. The parents of one young girl told police their daughter had been communicating with a Snapchat user who had solicited nude images and videos from the child, and sent illicit images of himself.

At the time, McCaffery was still employed by Riverhead High School as a social studies teacher and junior varsity boys soccer coach. He resigned in February of this year.

“We aggressively prosecute those who would exploit their positions of trust to harm children,”said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “The allegations in this indictment are truly disturbing. Our office remains committed to protecting our children and holding alleged predators accountable for their actions.”

McCaffery is facing over a dozen charges in Suffolk County, including promoting a sexual performance by a child, disseminating indecent material to minors, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was jailed on a $400,000 bond.

Prosecutors urged parents or guardians who believe their child may have received inappropriate communications from the Snapchat username “C_chambers77” or others to contact 631-852-2555.

