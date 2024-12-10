Report Of Stabbing At Longwood HS Prompts Shelter-In-Place Order (Developing)

Emergency crews in Middle Island were called to Longwood High School at around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, about a stabbing on the campus.

The alleged incident happened roughly a half hour after students were dismissed for the day, according to preliminary radio traffic.

Details about the reported attack, including whether the victim was a student or staff member, were not immediately available.

Several front office employees were briefly told to shelter in place while police responded, an employee told Daily Voice.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.