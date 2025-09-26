The incident happened in East Patchogue, on the Sunrise Highway Service Road near Hospital Road, around 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26, according to Suffolk County Police.

Raymond Gotta was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra eastbound when the vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Gotta, of East Patchogue, was taken to NYU Langone Hospital–Suffolk, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8552.

Additional details about Gotta’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.