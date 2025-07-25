Philomena Mistretta, 51, of Coram, was sentenced to seven years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, July 22, after pleading guilty to attempted murder and assault.

Mistretta admitted that she was in the driver’s seat of her Toyota Sienna when she got into an argument with a woman at Miracle Plaza on Montauk Highway in Bellport around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2024.

The victim was standing on the passenger side of the vehicle. As the argument escalated, Mistretta exited the van and fought with the woman before getting back into the vehicle.

She then reversed the van, angled it toward the victim, and drove straight into her — dragging her for a short distance, according to prosecutors.

The victim was hospitalized with skull lacerations. Mistretta was arrested at the scene by Suffolk County Police.

“What began as a disagreement should never have escalated to this level of violence,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “The defendant made a conscious choice to harm another person, and today’s sentence reflects the gravity of that decision.”

In June, Mistretta pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder, assault, and attempted assault, all violent felonies. In addition to prison, she was ordered to complete five years of post-release supervision.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.