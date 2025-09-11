Fair 76°

Pedestrian Killed In Crash On Horseblock Rd, Farmingville

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car outside a Long Island church.

Horseblock Road in Farmingville.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The crash happened in Farmingville just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, in front of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic church on Horseblock Road, Suffolk County Police said.

A 48-year-old Medford woman was driving a 2020 Toyota eastbound on Horseblock Road when she struck a man who was in the roadway, police said.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured and has not been charged with a crime. The Toyota was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives with the Sixth Squad are asking anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8652.

