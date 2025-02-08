Fair 34°

Patricia Lovetro, 84, Of Deer Park, Killed In East Patchogue

An 84-year-old woman was killed after her car veered off the Sunrise Service Road and slammed into a wooded area in East Patchogue, Suffolk County Police announced on Saturday, Feb. 8.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Patricia Lovetro, 84, of Deer Park, was driving a 2023 Nissan Sentra eastbound on the Sunrise Service Road near Gazzola Drive when the crash occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, police said.

The car left the roadway as Lovetro approached a right turn, plowing into the woods. Emergency responders rushed her to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where she was pronounced dead.

Her vehicle was impounded for a safety inspection. The Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8552.

