Patricia Lovetro, 84, of Deer Park, was driving a 2023 Nissan Sentra eastbound on the Sunrise Service Road near Gazzola Drive when the crash occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, police said.

The car left the roadway as Lovetro approached a right turn, plowing into the woods. Emergency responders rushed her to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where she was pronounced dead.

Her vehicle was impounded for a safety inspection. The Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8552.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.