Eastbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27) will be closed between Exit 57S (Yaphank Avenue/County Route 21) and Exit 59 (Wading River Road) from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Friday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 12, weather permitting.

The closure is needed to facilitate asphalt pavement resurfacing, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

During the overnight shutdown, motorists will be detoured onto the eastbound Sunrise Highway South Service Road to southbound Yaphank Avenue, then eastbound Montauk Highway (Route 80) for approximately seven miles.

Drivers will then follow northbound Moriches-Middle Island Road for about a mile to eastbound Moriches Bypass (Route 98), continue to northbound Jerusalem Hollow Road, and reconnect with the Sunrise Highway South Service Road.

Officials encouraged motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time.

For the latest travel information, call 511 or visit 511NY.org.

