Nordstrom Rack is set to open a new location in Lake Grove in the fall, the Seattle company said in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 30. The 25,000-square-foot store will be part of Smith Haven Plaza, a popular shopping center on Route 347 that includes Trader Joe’s, Old Navy, Athleta, Ulta Beauty, and Men's Wearhouse.

The plaza is owned by Breslin Realty & Colin Development.

"We look forward to being a part of the Lake Grove community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Nordstrom Rack's president Gemma Lionello.

Lionello added that shoppers will have access to convenient services, including online order pickups and easy returns.

Smith Haven Plaza's retail mix was a key factor in attracting Nordstrom Rack, according to Robert Delavale, vice president and leasing director at Breslin Realty Development Corp.

"Smith Haven Plaza has the co-tenancy that Nordstrom was seeking in the market to complement their strong brand reputation and loyal customer base," Delavale said. "We look forward to their addition to this busy shopping center and the enhancement they bring to our existing dynamic retail mix."

Nordstrom Rack, which offers discounts of up to 70 percent off on apparel, accessories, beauty products, home décor, and shoes, is a major driver of new customers for Nordstrom.

The retailer currently operates five Nordstrom stores and 10 Nordstrom Rack locations in New York, employing more than 1,900 people statewide.

