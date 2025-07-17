Mother Puncher: Man On Scooter Punches Bellport Mom In Front Of Her Kids, Police Say

The suspect followed the woman from Station Road to Farber Drive around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, before stopping when she pulled into a parking lot, according to Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers.

After banging on the vehicle's window, the man attacked the 45-year-old woman when she stepped out, police said. Her two children remained in the vehicle and were not injured.

The man is known to ride a scooter in Bellport and on the Long Island Expressway. A surveillance image released by police shows him wearing a black tank top, jeans, and a helmet while riding the scooter.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips app, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

