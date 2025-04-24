Fair 60°

Mannequin Used To Fake Carpool Rider On LIE: Bellport Man Ticketed, Police Say

A Long Island driver was busted with a mannequin in his front seat to fake a carpool passenger on the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County Police announced on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

A mannequin to resemble a person when traveling in the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The shocking discovery happened around 4:40 p.m. near Exit 50 in Melville, when a Highway Patrol officer noticed something off about the front-seat rider of a 1998 Honda cruising in the HOV lane.

After pulling the vehicle over, the officer found the “passenger” wasn’t a person at all—but a lifeless mannequin placed to deceive.

The driver, 33-year-old Arisme McGregor of Bellport, was ticketed for violating the HOV occupancy requirement and also cited for illegal window tinting​.

