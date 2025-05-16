Daniel McKeon, the principal of Longwood Middle School in Middle Island, has been placed on “administrative reassignment," district superintendent Lance Lohman confirmed in a letter to parents.

While Lohman declined to provide specifics, citing personnel confidentiality, the move comes as a Change.org petition calling for McKeon’s dismissal gains traction.

The petition, started by a group of concerned parents and community members, accuses McKeon of fostering a “toxic educational environment,” citing allegations ranging from poor communication and rude behavior to decisions that allegedly compromised student safety.

“His inconsistent work ethic and poor decision-making have created an environment of chaos within our school system,” the petition reads, going on to say that McKeon’s leadership has led to a decline in both student performance and staff morale.

The petition also called into question McKeon’s professional history, including frequent job changes cited on his LinkedIn profile. Organizers said they have repeatedly felt shut out of critical conversations about the school’s direction.

The petition had garnered nearly 100 signatures as of Friday, May 16.

Though the district has not confirmed any connection between the petition and McKeon’s reassignment, Lohman said in his letter that the district “remains focused on the success and well-being of each one of our students, staff, and families.”

Lisa Mato, a former longtime building principal, has been named interim principal.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Longwood Central School District for comment.

