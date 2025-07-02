Richard Zagger, 58, of Blue Point, was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from a fatal construction incident in East Patchogue.

Zagger was overseeing a Northridge Construction Corporation crew assembling a metal shed on the company’s property when one of the workers fell from the roof and died. Federal investigators later determined the shed roof had not been properly secured, according to the Department of Justice.

Zagger later made false statements and conspired with others to obstruct the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigation that followed, officials said.

Northridge Construction had already been sentenced to pay a $100,000 fine and placed on five years of probation for violating safety standards and making false statements in the case.

