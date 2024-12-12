Late Bicyclist Is Helping 4 Others Live Following Deadly Crash In North Bellport

Joseph Vujasin, 57, of Brookhaven, died after being struck by an SUV while bicycling in North Bellport on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 26.

Suffolk County Police said a 44-year-old woman driving the SUV suffered a medical emergency and hit Vujasin as he rode near the intersection of Post and Atlantic avenues.

He was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue with serious head injuries and was declared brain dead. Relatives made the difficult decision to take him off life support days later, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, his niece Dawn Spero told Daily Voice.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital while two passengers in her vehicle were not injured.

Vujasin’s family is finding solace in the fact that he was an organ donor. His kidneys, liver, and corneas will help four others live, a family friend told Daily Voice.

Funeral services for Vujasin were held at St. Francis deSales Church in Patchogue on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

