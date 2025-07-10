The King Kullen in Middle Island – located inside the Strathmore Commons shopping center on Middle Country Road – officially closed its doors on Thursday, July 10, ending a 34-year run.

It follows a series of similar shutdowns by the supermarket chain across Long Island, the fourth since 2022.

The decision not to renew the lease reflected a strategic “business decision,” according to a King Kullen spokesperson, who added that staff members have either been transferred or offered positions at other King Kullen stores.

More than three dozen shoppers and employees were on hand Wednesday, July 9, for a farewell ceremony organized by the Middle Island Civic Association.

“Several workers were moved to tears as we handed out appreciation certificates to all,” the organization shared on Facebook.

Plans are underway to bring in a new grocery tenant, according to the civic association, with ShopRite, Giunta’s Meat Farms, and Aldi all possible contenders.

