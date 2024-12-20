Fourth Precinct officers responded to a home in the 20 block of Moriches Road after receiving a 911 call about a fire at 11:13 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, police detailed in the release.

Kerrianne Kelly, 52, was found inside the home and rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition, authorities reported.

There were no other occupants in the house at the time of the fire, investigators said.

A preliminary investigation by Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives determined the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Arson Section at 631-852-6024.

