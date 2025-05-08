Jonathan Redar, 33, of Miller Place, was convicted of assault and related charges by a Suffolk County jury on Thursday, May 8.

The incident unfolded just after 2 a.m. on May 7, 2024, in the parking lot of a Mount Sinai bar, where Redar and a relative got into an argument. Redar pulled out a gun and fired a single shot at the victim while bystanders stood nearby, prosecutors said.

The bullet tore through the victim’s left forearm and abdomen. The wounded relative was rushed to Mather Hospital and later transferred to Stony Brook Hospital for emergency surgery to repair shattered bones and internal organ damage. A bullet fragment was also surgically removed.

Redar fled the scene but was tracked down eight days later by Suffolk County detectives conducting surveillance. He was arrested at a Walmart in Yaphank over a week later.

Redar has multiple prior felony convictions, including for attempted assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Due to those convictions, he was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm at the time of the shooting.

In court Thursday, jurors found Redar guilty of assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon. He now faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.

