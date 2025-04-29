Illegal Spa Busted In Brookhaven: Flushing Women Accused Of Prostitution, Unlicensed Practice

Yanmei Huang, 35, and Vivian Gao, 40, were arrested during an investigation conducted by Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers alongside Brookhaven Town Fire Marshals and Code Enforcement Inspectors at Evolve Spa, Inc., located at 831 Middle Country Road, police said.

The pair was charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Misdemeanor Prostitution, authorities stated.

Huang and Gao were issued desk appearance tickets and are expected to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.