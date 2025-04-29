Partly Cloudy and Breezy 60°

Illegal Spa Busted In Brookhaven: Flushing Women Accused Of Prostitution, Unlicensed Practice

Two women from Flushing are facing criminal charges after a massage parlor raid in Middle Island, Suffolk County police announced on Tuesday, April 29.

Evolve Spa, Inc., located at 831 Middle Country Road in Brookhaven.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Yanmei Huang, 35, and Vivian Gao, 40, were arrested during an investigation conducted by Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers alongside Brookhaven Town Fire Marshals and Code Enforcement Inspectors at Evolve Spa, Inc., located at 831 Middle Country Road, police said.

The pair was charged with Felony Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Misdemeanor Prostitution, authorities stated.

Huang and Gao were issued desk appearance tickets and are expected to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

