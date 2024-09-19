Fair 83°

Hit-Run Driver Sought After Injuring Woman Walking In Sound Beach

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman on Long Island.

Sound Beach Boulevard in Sound Beach.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident happened in the Brookhaven hamlet of Sound Beach, on Sound Beach Boulevard, at around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

Suffolk County Police said a Toyota Corolla was driving on South Beach Boulevard when it struck a 55-year-old woman and fled the scene. Authorities did not elaborate on the victim’s condition.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2014 to 2017 silver Corolla with damage to its right side, including a missing right-side mirror.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be given anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

