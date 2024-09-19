Hit-Run Driver Sought After Injuring Woman Walking In Sound Beach

The incident happened in the Brookhaven hamlet of Sound Beach, on Sound Beach Boulevard, at around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

Suffolk County Police said a Toyota Corolla was driving on South Beach Boulevard when it struck a 55-year-old woman and fled the scene. Authorities did not elaborate on the victim’s condition.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2014 to 2017 silver Corolla with damage to its right side, including a missing right-side mirror.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be given anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

