Heads Up: Lane Closures Planned For Portion Of Long Island Expressway In Brookhaven

Both directions of the Long Island Expressway will undergo overnight lane closures in the towns of Brookhaven, Islip, and Smithtown, beginning Tuesday night, Dec. 17.

In Brookhaven, the westbound left and HOV lanes of I-495 will close between exit 64 (State Route 112) and exit 62 (Nicholls Road) from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. the following morning, according to transportation officials.

During that time, the eastbound HOV lane will also be closed between 63 (North Ocean Avenue and exit 64.

Then on Wednesday, Dec. 18, the eastbound HOV, left, and center lanes will be closed between exit 55 (Motor Parkway) in Islip and exit 52 (Commack Road) in Smithtown from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

Transportation officials said the closures will allow road crews to remove and install overhead signage.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.