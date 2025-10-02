Gunman Who Fired On Suffolk Cops During Wild Chase Sentenced To 20 Years

Brandon Scanlon, 34, of Middle Island, received a 20-year prison sentence followed by five years of post-release supervision in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Oct. 2.

Scanlon pleaded guilty in August to attempted murder in the second degree and related charges, including weapons and drug possession.

The case began in September 2023 when investigators with the DA’s East End Drug Task Force launched a probe into the sale of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

On April 4, 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a Bohemia apartment used by Scanlon as a “stash house.”

When officers approached, he fled with a duffle bag, striking an officer twice with his minivan, prosecutors said. The officer was seriously injured and hospitalized.

Scanlon then led police on a chase across Suffolk County, repeatedly firing at officers during the pursuit. No officers were struck.

He eventually crashed on the Sunrise Highway service road in Bay Shore, where police arrested him.

Inside his vehicle, police recovered a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol along with cocaine and fentanyl.

Scanlon was arraigned in August 2024 and later pleaded guilty to:

Attempted murder

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

“The defendant’s reckless actions – fleeing police, discharging a firearm at officers, and possessing illegal weapons and controlled substances, endangered lives and terrorized our community,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“I commend the brave officers who risked their lives to apprehend this dangerous individual, and I am thankful for their quick thinking and professionalism that prevented what could have been a tragedy.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.