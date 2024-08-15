Full Closure Set For Portion Of Sunrise Highway In Brookhaven

In Suffolk County, the eastbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27) will close in the town of Brookhaven from 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, until 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

The closures will take place between exit 57S and Exit 58 while crews remove an overhead sign structure, the Department of Transportation said.

During that time, traffic will be detoured off at Exit 57S onto southbound Yaphank Avenue to Montauk Highway

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

