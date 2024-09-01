Fatal North Bellport Shooting: 43-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Confrontation Between 2 Groups

It happened Saturday, Aug. 31 at about 7:45 p.m. in North Bellport.

The two individuals were shot during a confrontation between two groups of people on Patchogue Avenue, between Doane Avenue and Bayview Avenue, according to the Suffolk County Police.

Eric Cooper, age 43, of Bellport, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The second man was treated at a local hospital and released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852- 6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.