Fatal North Bellport Shooting: 43-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Confrontation Between 2 Groups

Police are investigating an overnight Long Island shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Patchogue Avenue, between Doane Avenue and Bayview Avenue, in North Bellport.

It happened Saturday, Aug. 31 at about 7:45 p.m. in North Bellport.

The two individuals were shot during a confrontation between two groups of people on Patchogue Avenue, between Doane Avenue and Bayview Avenue, according to the Suffolk County Police.

Eric Cooper, age 43, of Bellport, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead. 

The second man was treated at a local hospital and released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852- 6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential. 

