Fatal Crash: 27-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Medford

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Medford.

The victim was operating a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on North Ocean Avenue when he crashed into a southbound 2018 Ford van that was attempting to turn left onto Cedar Avenue.

Hasani Martin-Rathan, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the Ford, a 24-year-old Medford man, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8542.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.