Ex-Con Admits Gunning Down Woman In Her Middle Island Home On New Year's Eve

Detrich Emanuel, age 31, who is homeless, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the killing of Kristine Costantino.

According to prosecutors, Emanuel and Costantino were with three other people at her Middle Island apartment on the night of Dec. 31, 2023, when the pair got into an argument.

He pulled out a gun, pointed it at Costantino’s chest, and shot her. He then called 911 to report the shooting and took off on foot before police arrived.

When officers arrived on scene, Costantino repeatedly named Emanuel as her attacker. The 40-year-old later died at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Emanuel was arrested weeks later, on Jan. 14, 2024, in the Bronx. In court Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

“After a minor verbal argument, this defendant shot Kristine Costantino, killing her in her own home,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“While this plea cannot undo the immense pain caused to the victim’s family and loved ones, we hope it spares them from the additional trauma of a trial and keeps this defendant from hurting anyone else in the community.”

Emanuel is expected to get 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 10.

