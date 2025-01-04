Deshawn Parrish ID’d As Pedestrian Killed On Route 112 In East Patchogue: Police

Parrish, 30, of Medford, was hit by a 2012 Nissan driven by 22-year-old Yvonne Balbucacuji near Sycamore Street at 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, police said.

Parrish was pronounced dead at the scene, while Balbucacuji, of Patchogue, was uninjured, according to authorities.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety inspection as detectives continue to investigate, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.