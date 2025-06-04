A 33-year-old Coram man, whose name was withheld to protect the victim’s identity, was arraigned on strangulation, assault, and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, June 4.

The horrifying incident unfolded on the night of Saturday, May 3, during a stay at a Holtsville hotel. The couple began arguing, and the man punched the victim repeatedly in the head and body in front of her 15-year-old child, who has developmental disabilities, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office.

The violence escalated over the next four hours into the early morning of Sunday, May 4, when the man stabbed the woman in the arm with a pen and strangled her with such force that he fractured her hyoid bone — a small bone in the neck typically only broken in fatal assaults, prosecutors said. She also suffered a lacerated liver during the beating.

The alleged attack only ended when concerned guests in nearby rooms contacted hotel staff and police. Responding Suffolk County Police officers found the victim with severe facial swelling and bruising and took the man into custody. She was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

“Domestic violence causes deep and lasting harm,” said Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney. “My office is here to stand with survivors and take strong action against abusers. You are not alone.”

The defendant is charged with strangulation, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child and incompetent/physically disabled person. He was remanded to the Suffolk County jail on a $200,000 bond.

