Carlos Bonaparte, who lived in Roosevelt and was originally from Rockville Centre, died after being struck in the head with an unknown object during a fight outside 517 Taylor Avenue at 2:45 a.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

Officers from the Fifth Precinct were called to the scene for a reported fight, but Bonaparte had already been taken by private vehicle to NYU Langone Hospital – Suffolk in Patchogue before police arrived, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bonaparte is being remembered by loved ones as a devoted family man and friend. Tributes poured in across social media, with relatives and friends expressing heartbreak over his sudden death. “Another childhood friend gone too soon,” one person wrote. Others called him “nephew,” “cousin,” and “family,” urging prayers for his daughters—Justíse, Saníya, and Liyah—and asking the public to keep the Powell and Bonaparte families in their thoughts.

“This one hit different… sleep easy nephew,” one relative shared. “My heart is truly broken,” another added.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

