Detectives believe it was a 2006 or 2007 dark gray Honda Accord that struck Sampada Aduulla on Nesconset Highway in Lake Grove early Saturday Feb. 1, Suffolk County Police said.

Aduulla, of Lake Grove, was struck by an eastbound vehicle while crossing Nesconset Highway near Hallock Road at around 6:20 a.m., according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene, as Daily Voice reported.

The driver fled the scene. Detectives released the suspect’s vehicle info on Monday, Feb. 3, along with a photo of a similar vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6555 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Additional details about Aduulla’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are encouraged to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

