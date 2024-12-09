Bicyclist Dies Weeks After Being Struck By SUV In North Bellport

The incident happened in North Bellport, near the intersection of Post and Atlantic avenues, shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Suffolk County Police said a 44-year-old Bellport woman was driving a 2007 GMC Envoy northbound when she apparently suffered a medical event and struck a bicyclist crossing the road.

The victim, identified as 57-year-old Joseph Vujasin, of Brookhaven, was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue in critical condition.

On Monday, Dec. 9, police confirmed that Vujasin died from his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital while two passengers in her vehicle were not injured.

Additional details about Vujasin's life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

