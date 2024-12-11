Attackers Taunted, Filmed 17-Year-Old Stabbing Victim Outside Longwood HS, Witness Says

Emergency crews in Middle Island were called to the intersection of Tie Street and Sander Court, just east of Longwood High School, shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Suffolk County Police said the victim was walking when several people got out of a passing car and approached him. A confrontation ensued and the teen was stabbed with an unknown object, causing him to drop his car keys.

Another student at the school, who wished to remain anonymous, told Daily Voice four suspects spotted the teen as he was walking off campus and chased him into the neighborhood.

“They filmed him while he was on the ground and mocked him,” the witness said.

One of the suspects grabbed the keys and at least one person fled the scene in the victim’s 2015 Mazda sedan, which had been parked nearby. The vehicle has New York plates LJE-6534.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and treated for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A shelter-in-place order was briefly given at the high school while police responded, a front office employee told Daily Voice.

No suspects had been publicly identified or arrested as of Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

