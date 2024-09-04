1 Critically Injured In Chain-Reaction Ridge Crash

It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Ridge.

A 22-year-old Coram man was driving a 2012 Ford E-350 minibus westbound on Middle Country Road, just east of Ridge Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

The minibus rear-ended a 2010 Ford Escape, pushing it into a westbound 2023 Ford F-150 being driven by a 59-year-old Shirley man.

The driver of the Escape, who is not being identified pending notification of next of kin, was taken via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellport-Brookhaven-East Patchogue and receive free news updates.