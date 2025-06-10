Tow Truck Blaze, Fire Inside Office Deemed 'Suspicious' At Avi’s Auto In Hewlett: Police

The fire ignited in front of Avi’s Auto Center at 1205 West Broadway around 2:57 a.m., police said.

Hewlett Fire Department was first on the scene and quickly knocked down the truck fire, but when smoke continued to pour from the building, crews forced their way inside, according to the fire department. Inside the office area, they discovered another small fire and extinguished it using one of two stretched hand lines, under the command of Hewlett Fire Chief Velotti.

The Woodmere Fire Department and other neighboring departments also assisted. No injuries were reported, police and fire officials said.

Both the Nassau County Fire Marshal and the Arson Bomb Squad responded, and the fire has been labeled suspicious, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

