Sarika Mangru Stole $30K From 90-Year-Old: Police

A Queens woman is accused of stealing $30,000 from a 90-year-old Long Island woman she was hired to care for in North Woodmere, police announced on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Sarika Mangru

 Photo Credit: NCPD
Jillian Pikora
Sarika Mangru, 48, of Jamaica, was employed as a home care aide for the elderly victim between June 2024 and January 2025, according to detectives with the Nassau County Police Department’s Fourth Squad.

During that time, Mangru allegedly used the victim’s credit card to make unauthorized purchases totaling about $30,000, detectives said.

Following an investigation, Mangru was arrested without incident on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

She is charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, two counts of Grand Larceny 4th Degree, Identity Theft 1st Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Personal ID 3rd Degree, police said.

Mangru’s preliminary arraignment was scheduled at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

