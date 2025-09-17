Sarika Mangru, 48, of Jamaica, was employed as a home care aide for the elderly victim between June 2024 and January 2025, according to detectives with the Nassau County Police Department’s Fourth Squad.

During that time, Mangru allegedly used the victim’s credit card to make unauthorized purchases totaling about $30,000, detectives said.

Following an investigation, Mangru was arrested without incident on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

She is charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, two counts of Grand Larceny 4th Degree, Identity Theft 1st Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Personal ID 3rd Degree, police said.

Mangru’s preliminary arraignment was scheduled at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

