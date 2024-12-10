Stabbing, Barricaded Suspect Reportedly Trigger Large Police Response At North Bellmore Home

Emergency crews were called to a North Bellmore residence, located on Bellmore Road south of Jerusalem Road, about a stabbing and barricaded suspect at around noon Tuesday, Dec. 10.

One victim was taken to a hospital with stab wounds, according to preliminary radio traffic.

Officers were still on scene at 2 p.m. trying to make contact with the male suspect, who was armed with a handgun and a knife, according to radio traffic.

Photos from the scene showed numerous Nassau County Police cruisers and officers outside the home.

Bellmore Road and nearby Oakfield Avenue were closed for nearly two hours but have since reopened.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the incident or how many people were inside the home at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

