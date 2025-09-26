Pennsylvania, Maryland Women Among 3 Charged For Prostitution On Long Island: Police

The Narcotics/Vice Squad conducted the operation at Best Spa, located at 965 Willis Avenue, at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, according to detectives.

Zuleica Hernandez, 34, of Pennsylvania, Guofeng Li Larsen, 56, of Queens, and Mayori Ariza Ascanio, 33, of Maryland, were arrested without incident, police said.

Larsen was charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Prostitution. Hernandez and Ascanio were both charged with Prostitution, authorities reported.

All three women were released with appearance tickets returnable to First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Further investigation revealed Hernandez and Ascanio are in the United States illegally and were taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), police said.

