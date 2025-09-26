Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Pennsylvania, Maryland Women Among 3 Charged For Prostitution On Long Island: Police

Three women were arrested after an undercover investigation uncovered prostitution at a spa in Albertson, Nassau County police announced on Friday, Sept. 26.

The Narcotics/Vice Squad conducted the operation at Best Spa, located at 965 Willis Avenue, at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 25, according to detectives.

Zuleica Hernandez, 34, of Pennsylvania, Guofeng Li Larsen, 56, of Queens, and Mayori Ariza Ascanio, 33, of Maryland, were arrested without incident, police said.

Larsen was charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and Prostitution. Hernandez and Ascanio were both charged with Prostitution, authorities reported.

All three women were released with appearance tickets returnable to First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Further investigation revealed Hernandez and Ascanio are in the United States illegally and were taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), police said.

