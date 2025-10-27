The wreck happened around 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, in North Bellmore, on North Jerusalem Road and Sherman Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

A 63-year-old man was riding a Harley Davidson eastbound when he collided with a Chevrolet driven westbound by 59-year-old Patrick Thompson, police said. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Thompson, of Levittown, fled on foot but was tracked down a short time later by the department’s K-9 Unit and taken into custody without incident, police said.

He is charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an incident resulting in a fatality, and driving while intoxicated. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Oct. 27, at First District Court in Hempstead.

Additional details about the victim’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellmore and receive free news updates.