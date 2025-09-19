Jason Franco, 34, of Bellmore, was involved in a domestic disturbance at a North Bellmore home on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 4:40 p.m., according to police.

Franco got into a verbal argument with a 77-year-old man, then used a sledgehammer to smash through the victim’s bedroom door, detectives said. The victim, fearing for his life, dialed 911.

Nassau County Police Officers arrived and tried to take Franco into custody, but he became combative, police said. Two officers were injured while attempting to subdue him. Franco was eventually arrested and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The injured officers were also treated at a nearby hospital.

Investigators later determined Franco had violated an active Order of Protection, authorities said.

Franco has been charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, Criminal Contempt 2nd Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree, and Resisting Arrest, police reported.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 19 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellmore and receive free news updates.