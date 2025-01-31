Anthony Paruolo, age 39, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Jan. 30, after pleading guilty in the killing of Danielle Paruolo.

Nassau County Police responded to the couple’s North Bellmore residence at around 11:40 p.m. on Oct, 6, 2022, after several people called 911 reporting a domestic incident.

When officers arrived, they found Mrs. Paruolo lying in a pool of blood with a 13-inch chef’s knife lodged in her neck, according to the Nassau County DA’s Office. She had suffered numerous stab wounds to her head, neck, and torso, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple’s 8-year-old son was found unharmed in another bedroom.

Following the murder, Mr. Paruolo fled to a relative's home in Kings Park, where Suffolk County Police homicide detectives arrested him hours later.

Paruolo was angered after learning that his wife was planning to divorce him, prosecutors said. The attack unfolded just hours after she called her sister to tell her of her plans.

Paruolo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December 2024, as Daily Voice reported.

Mrs. Paruolo was a licensed clinical social worker and certified life coach, according to her LinkedIn page. The SUNY Old Westbury graduate spent more than a decade providing individual, couple, and family counseling services on Long Island.

“This defendant claimed a life and shattered a family when he stabbed his wife to death in the home they shared with their son,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

“By pleading guilty, Anthony Paruolo accepted responsibility for his horrific and senseless crime, and today’s sentence ensures he is held fully accountable for the pain that he has caused. Our thoughts remain with Danielle Paruolo’s family and their son as they continue to navigate this unimaginable tragedy.”

Meanwhile the couple’s son, now 10, is adjusting to his new life in the care of relatives. The first months after the murder saw the boy enduring nightmares nearly every single night, his uncle John Eletto, wrote on a GoFundMe.

“He was afraid to be alone in any room. He shook at any loud sound. He feared his mother’s murderer would somehow escape jail and kidnap or kill him,” Eletto wrote, adding that the boy is now “doing amazing” given what he’s endured.

“The nightmares have stopped… He is comfortable, happy, trusting and peaceful in his new home. We have our entire support system to thank for that; our incredible family and friends, community members, teachers, support staff, lawyers, our crime victim advocates and his amazing therapist!”

The GoFundMe campaign, established by Bellmore Merrick Braves board of directors, had raised more than $97,000 as of press time.

