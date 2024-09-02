53-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle North Bellmore Crash

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in North Bellmore.

According to Nassau County Police, an 18-year-old man was operating a 2019 white Volkswagen northbound on Bellmore Avenue with an 18-year-old female passenger and making a U-turn at Garfield Street.

A 2002 yellow Suzuki motorcycle being operated by a 53-year-old man struck the Volkswagen's rear left quarter panel.

As a result of the collision, the operator of the Suzuki suffered serious trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Volkswagen remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

