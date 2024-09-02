Mostly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

53-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle North Bellmore Crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

A 53-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

A 53-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, in North Bellmore.

According to Nassau County Police, an 18-year-old man was operating a 2019 white Volkswagen northbound on Bellmore Avenue with an 18-year-old female passenger and making a U-turn at Garfield Street.

A 2002 yellow Suzuki motorcycle being operated by a 53-year-old man struck the Volkswagen's rear left quarter panel. 

As a result of the collision, the operator of the Suzuki suffered serious trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Volkswagen remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Bellmore and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE