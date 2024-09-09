3 Women Charged With Prostitution After Undercover Operation At Bellmore Business

The investigation was conducted at SPA located in Bellmore at 2556 Merrick Road on Thursday, Sept. 5.

It was determined illegal massages and prostitution were being conducted at this location, Nassau County Police said.

Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives placed Jholdana Rojas, age 37, of Paterson, New Jersey, Youchun Zhang, age 49, of Bellmore, and Shaoyu Xiong, age 36, of Flushing, Queens, under arrest without incident.

Rojas and Zhang were both charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution.

Xiong was charged with prostitution.

They were each released on Appearance Tickets, which are returnable on Monday, Sept. 30, to First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bellmore and receive free news updates.