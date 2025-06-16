Overcast 71°

Woman Smuggles Pills, Drug-Laced Paper Into Green Haven Prison In Beekman: Nysp

A woman is facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs and laced papers into a Dutchess County correctional facility, police said.  

Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Saturday, June 14, when a trooper responded to a report of contraband being introduced into Greenhaven Correctional Facility in Beekman, New York State Police announced on Monday, June 16. 

Following an investigation, authorities said Dawn M. Jones-Mills, age 60, of Buffalo, was found to have smuggled over 200 pills and approximately 26 pieces of legal paper treated with an unknown substance into the prison. 

Jones-Mills was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree knowingly introducing dangerous contraband into a prison, and second-degree promoting prison contraband. 

She was arraigned in Beekman Town Court and released on her own recognizance, police said. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, June 26 at 6:00 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. 

