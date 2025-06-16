Woman Smuggles Pills, Drug-Laced Paper Into Green Haven Prison In Beekman: Nysp

The incident happened on Saturday, June 14, when a trooper responded to a report of contraband being introduced into Greenhaven Correctional Facility in Beekman, New York State Police announced on Monday, June 16.

Following an investigation, authorities said Dawn M. Jones-Mills, age 60, of Buffalo, was found to have smuggled over 200 pills and approximately 26 pieces of legal paper treated with an unknown substance into the prison.

Jones-Mills was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree knowingly introducing dangerous contraband into a prison, and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

She was arraigned in Beekman Town Court and released on her own recognizance, police said. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, June 26 at 6:00 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

