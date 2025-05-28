Fair 68°

SHARE

Woman Hid Marijuana On Child's Back To Smuggle It Into Green Haven Prison: Police

A Texas woman is facing charges in the Hudson Valley after allegedly using her child to smuggle marijuana into a New York state prison, police said. 

Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County

Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Christina C. Miranda, 24, of Weslaco, Texas, was arrested on Saturday, May 24, after she was caught allegedly bringing approximately 63 grams of marijuana into Green Haven Correctional Facility in Beekman, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, May 27. 

Authorities say Miranda hid the marijuana on her child’s back during a visit to the facility. Troopers responded to the prison after receiving a report that a visitor may have brought contraband, police added. 

Miranda was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband and endangering the welfare of a child. 

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Beekman Town Court on Thursday, June 12 at 6:00 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Beekman-Poughquag and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE