Wanted Woman Found With Fentanyl, Heroin On Taconic Parkway In LaGrange, Police Say

The arrest happened in LaGrange on Saturday, Aug. 30, at around 3 a.m., New York State Police announced on Monday, Sept. 1.

There, troopers stopped a northbound vehicle for a traffic violation and identified the front seat passenger as 29-year-old Ila M. Janus of Rhinebeck, who was wanted on an active bench warrant, authorities said.

Janus was taken into custody, and a search found about 72.3 grams of fentanyl and 10.8 grams of heroin in her possession, police reported.

She was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of narcotic drugs and arraigned in the Town of LaGrange Court before being released to probation supervision.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was issued traffic tickets and released at the scene, police said.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m., authorities said.

After arraignment, Janus was turned over to State Police Brewster in connection with another active bench warrant, police added.

