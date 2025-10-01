Vandals Cause ‘Terrible Damage’ At Athletic Field In Beekman

According to Beekman Recreation and Parks, “terrible damage” was done to Doherty Park Field 3 at 839 Beekman Rd., which is used by the Dutchess Gaelic Athletic Association, the department said on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Photos released of the damage show deep tire tread marks in loops throughout the field.

The parks department urged anyone with information to call their office at 845-227-5783.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the case.

In the meantime, the parks department has met with their landscaping company and has a plan to fix the pitch by the end of the month. The Dutchess Gaelic Athletic Association will have a temporary space to practice while it is fixed thanks to the town's Youth Soccer program moving practices around, the department said.

Repair work will begin once the Sheriff's Office gives the all-clear, the parks department said on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

