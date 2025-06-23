Masked Suspect Sought After Armed Robbery At LaGrange Gas Station

The robbery happened around 4:39 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, at the Exxon station at 1502 Route 55 in the Town of LaGrange, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, June 23.

Investigators said an unidentified person entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from the register. The suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of money, last seen heading northbound.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was described as wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a green face mask. No vehicle has been linked to the incident at this time.

The robbery remains under investigation. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have seen the incident or the suspect fleeing to contact Detective Jared Griffin at 845-486-3809 or jgriffin@dutchessny.gov. Tips can also be submitted confidentially via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Beekman-Poughquag and receive free news updates.